Vaccine makers should set the record straight

The record of all that SII’s chief executive Adar Poonawalla has said about his company’s approach is highly confusing, to say the least. What royalty SII would pay, if any, for the vaccine developed pro-bono by AstraZeneca and Oxford scientists was shrouded in mystery from the very start. As it was a public-interest project to quell the pandemic, the rights to use that formulation were meant to be awarded free of cost. SII did not disclose the details of its own licence deal. But, oddly, Poonawalla claimed last week in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that it had to “pay 50% of the price to AstraZeneca as royalty". This referred to ₹150 per dose, at which SII had supplied the Centre vaccines in a bulk deal, a price that he said on 6 April gave the company space to make a tiny profit. What the company had “sacrificed", he ventured, were “super profits". But in an interview to Mint about a fortnight later, SII’s chief shifted his stance, saying that it was “losing money" at that price. Just bad arithmetic? To many, it sounded like a post-rationalization of SII’s jab pricing for private hospitals, at ₹600 per dose, which he also justified on the logic of getting money to enlarge capacity and thereby cross-subsidize future supplies to the Centre (set by New Delhi at 50% of output for all domestic producers). Sure, fixed costs in this business are lumpy and far outweigh variable input bills. But still, SII should bare its finances to public scrutiny for us to see how it all adds up. The same goes for the volumes it can—and does—churn out. Its ramp-up promises have gone unmet a little too often. After a fire at one of its facilities near Pune, Poonawalla had assured us of no vaccine output loss, only to later blame that incident for missed targets.

