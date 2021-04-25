Vaccine nationalism could derail global recovery

This is the same US that was calling the world a global village up till quite recently. It was also supported by other rich countries. This vaccine nationalism is dangerous for developing countries. It may sound strange today, but it’s true that a decade before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, people would protest now and then, but the aim was to just acquire cheap labour from developing countries. When labour got expensive in Europe and the US, multinational companies in the West turned mainly to China. The world’s most populated country was desperate to get out of poverty. Under the leadership of the US, when various European countries proposed to set up their factories in China, despite the leftist rule, it welcomed the idea wholeheartedly. This coming together of communism and capitalism was astounding.

