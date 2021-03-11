Vaccine passports must not be our new normal

Immunity passports are gaining popularity. Israel, which has already inoculated a large fraction of its citizens, recently launched a certification system for access to public spots such as malls and restaurants. Later this month, the European Commission is expected to unveil a draft law for an EU-wide vaccine passport called the Digital Green Pass. While the details might differ from one place to another, such schemes seem loosely modelled on an apparatus that China set up last year and was duly criticized for. Beijing had begun to colour-code people on the basis of the contagion risk they were adjudged to carry. Today, it is not just governments that are moving in this broad direction, covid passes are enticing private businesses as well. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is reportedly working on an online platform for airlines to verify the immunity status of air passengers. While the anxiety that underlies such proposals is understandable, the concept deserves a rethink. For one, in a world of rigid restrictions on the movement of people, this would serve as yet another barrier. With vaccination programmes moving at a highly uneven pace across the planet, such a no-go might disprivilege many of those who already face the slammed doors of racial prejudice. What’s more, it has not yet been established that vaccinated folks are much less likely to infect others, even if they themselves do not fall ill. A few studies have suggested that their presence is less infectious than that of the unjabbed, but conclusive evidence on this is still awaited. In any case, an insistence on covid passes would go against an elementary principle of justice. A jab is a matter of choice, after all, and it is unfair to bar those who refuse one or cannot be vaccinated because of, say, an allergy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}