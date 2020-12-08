Vaccines alone aren’t enough to beat Covid-19

AstraZeneca Plc is working on an infusion cocktail of two antibodies that may be effective for six months to a year and has been engineered to reduce the risk of the treatment making the disease worse. Initial data is expected in the first half of 2021. There is also Vir Biotechnology Inc. which, working with GlaxoSmithKline Plc, is developing two antibodies with potential to have long durability. Vir has also designed one of the antibodies in a way that could leave an immune “memory" behind like a vaccine. The first antibody is in a late-stage trial with data expected in the first quarter, while the second has yet to enter trials.What would truly step up our efforts to fight the pandemic is a safe oral antiviral drug. Merck & Co. and Pfizer are in hot pursuit of this. These are drugs that are designed to interfere with the virus’s ability to make copies of itself, and they work in much the same way as hugely successful anti-HIV and anti-HCV drugs. But, just like vaccines and antibodies, we have to keep a close eye on the virus and assess any mutations that render the drugs inactive. Both HIV and HCV therapies use cocktails of drugs for exactly this reason. Merck is expected to publish data from a small Phase II trial of its drug, molnupiravir, before year-end, while bigger Phase III trials will report in 2021, starting with Merck’s in the first half of the year.As we ramp up the immense machinery that is required to get the global population vaccinated against the coronavirus, we will continue to need therapeutics. While the arsenal of treatments has grown, I am much more excited about what’s on the horizon.