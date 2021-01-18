Vaccines need immunity against a perceptual gap

We have embarked on what is billed as the world’s largest vaccination drive in the wholly reasonable expectation of jabbing our way out of the covid pandemic. Immunity shots are being hailed as an injection of hope. The hope that we will soon be able to squelch the virus, get the economy operating at full steam, and enjoy the small pleasures of life denied to us for months on end. As with any such exercise, there is the small risk of vaccine side-effects. Ideally, the government should have indemnified vaccine makers against legal liabilities on that account. But, since it did not, producers are reported to have bought their own product-liability insurance cover, with insurers like ICICI Lombard and New India Assurance, in turn, opting for reinsurance by India’s largest reinsurer, the state-run General Insurance Corp. This is not extraordinary as a business practice. So, even though we do not know the premiums paid, it is no reflection on how vaccine makers view the safety of their vaccines.

The Centre’s reluctance to take on every aspect of responsibility for state-administered jabs under a common policy of compensation for serious adverse events, however, has had the unintended effect of widening an unfortunate perceptual gap that has opened up between our two approved vaccines. Willy- nilly, Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are seen by many to vary in quality, with one preferred over the other. An apparent haste to introduce a fully-Indian vaccine could be blamed for this divergence in perceptions, as also a war of words between the chiefs of the two firms (which was later quelled), not to mention loose statements made by individuals in authority that led many to voice suspicions of something amiss in the country’s jab clearance process. That a jab of Covaxin requires a separate consent form to be signed has not helped close the split. With news of each vaccine being insured separately, talk of potential risk differentials has only got amped up. The government needs to do some damage control. While deploying credible data to back its claim that each approved vaccine is as good as the other can do that at one level, top Indian leaders taking either of the two—picked, say, by a coin toss—in the full glare of mass media would go a long way in gaining the confidence of people at another.

True, the problem of differing impressions might sort itself out as more and more Indians are vaccinated without any serious consequence. Of the 200,000-odd shots given over Saturday and Sunday, only about 450 recipients have reported adverse reactions so far, and these were mostly mild. Notable hesitancy was reported only in three of the 11 states where state vaccination began over the weekend, and an insistence on Covishield by the doctors of a Delhi hospital does not appear to have inspired a similar fuss elsewhere. Yet, it is clear that vast sections of people are now keen on their own choice of vaccine. This demand is not just understandable, but also strong enough to justify the emergence of a private market for jabs. Various companies, too, want to hold special camps to immunize their staff. The sooner that rules are put in place to enable trustworthy private vaccinations, with fraudulent jabs kept out, the better. The country’s aim is to free itself of covid. If private shots can help us achieve that, let them.

