Vaccines need immunity against a perceptual gap

The Centre’s reluctance to take on every aspect of responsibility for state-administered jabs under a common policy of compensation for serious adverse events, however, has had the unintended effect of widening an unfortunate perceptual gap that has opened up between our two approved vaccines. Willy- nilly, Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin are seen by many to vary in quality, with one preferred over the other. An apparent haste to introduce a fully-Indian vaccine could be blamed for this divergence in perceptions, as also a war of words between the chiefs of the two firms (which was later quelled), not to mention loose statements made by individuals in authority that led many to voice suspicions of something amiss in the country’s jab clearance process. That a jab of Covaxin requires a separate consent form to be signed has not helped close the split. With news of each vaccine being insured separately, talk of potential risk differentials has only got amped up. The government needs to do some damage control. While deploying credible data to back its claim that each approved vaccine is as good as the other can do that at one level, top Indian leaders taking either of the two—picked, say, by a coin toss—in the full glare of mass media would go a long way in gaining the confidence of people at another.

