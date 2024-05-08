Value chain risk: Will Vietnam end up like another Chinese province?

Trong’s anti-graft campaign has an unfortunate side effect—public procurements for infrastructure projects have stalled. Officials are too scared to make any decisions for fear of inciting scandal and punishment. In the first four months of this year, the government disbursed only 15% of what it had planned for public investments. To foreigners, the most glaring and disappointing example is Ho Chi Minh City’s much-anticipated first metro line, which began construction in 2012 and was originally scheduled for completion in 2018. It is still not open yet.