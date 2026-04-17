The Iran war has created a reshuffle in investing. High-flying tech companies are out while unloved old economy names are getting a second look.
Value investing: Has the Gulf war extended the life of an investment principle that Buffett made famous?
SummaryIs value investing making a comeback? One may be tempted to think so, going by what we have seen in recent times, prompted by the so-called AI-scare trade. But with so much up in the air, investors can’t jump to conclusions yet.
The Iran war has created a reshuffle in investing. High-flying tech companies are out while unloved old economy names are getting a second look.
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