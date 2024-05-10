Vande Bharat Metro: Will these trains get their routes right?
Indian Railways should not make the same mistake it made with Vande Bharat for Vande Bharat Metro services. It must study demand forecasts before picking routes to achieve optimal patronage and revenue.
With the start of Namo Bharat train services, which operate on a 20km route between Sahibabad and Duhai along the 90-km Delhi-Meerut corridor, people in India began to hope that they would be able to travel in about an hour between major cities and closeby towns. This would allow them to take advantage of the economic opportunities of large cities while still living in their hometowns or outer suburban areas.