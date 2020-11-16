Variations in the GST experience of states may have a big message

The enhanced buoyancy has been thanks to improved compliance, both due to a simplification of the taxation system as well as rationalization of rates. However, these improvements do not reveal the extent of differences in the experience of various states with respect to the GST. For instance, only a few states have managed to achieve the desired GST revenue targets. Therefore, the compensation cess had to be used extensively to compensate states during the first two years of its implementation. A state-wise assessment is important, as it illustrates the point that despite an overall increase in the compensation cess amount, the number of states in need of its proceeds went down in 2018-19. This year’s covid pandemic has strained the fiscal positions of both the central and state governments. This was the backdrop against which the issue of GST compensation emerged as a conflict between the Centre and some states, though it has largely been resolved in the spirit of cooperative federalism.