Vax passports could be the key to global travel

Resistance to the idea of vax passports is low key, but it could well rise. Some argue that it is deeply inequitable, as everyone must have the liberty to refuse a jab without being shut out for doing so. Not everyone can get jabbed either, as susceptibility to side-effects could vary, and no democracy can enforce it by law. Nor do we know whether pre-teens can safely be inoculated, let alone infants. Indeed, there exist good reasons to keep vaccination voluntary. Yet, practical worries of covid exposure will likely tip governments in favour of vax passports, and so we must prepare for them. What the world needs, however, is a common template for all. Efforts to forge a global consensus on it must start soon. Vaccines approved by the World Health Organization ought to make the cut right off. Covishield already has approval, but since our other mainstay, Covaxin, is yet to get it, Indian travellers should be thankful for CoWin’s move to expedite jabs of the former. While at it, we must also manage the mapping of our vax data onto passports with sufficient finesse to enable a digital migration to, say, a well-secured blockchain of vaccine verification that global authorities could access. The maze of arbitrary barricades that we currently suffer needs to be replaced by an orderly system that maximizes movement at minimal covid risk. As an agreement could take time, our diplomats should put this high up on their agenda.