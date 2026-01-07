Removing Venezuela’s dictator introduced ‘Trump’s Corollary’ in Latin America with an exclamation point.
Caracas shock: The failure of South American leaders paved the way for US intervention in Venezuela
SummaryTrump’s shock move to nab Nicolás Maduro from Caracas has redrawn the rules of power in Latin America. But Washington didn’t act in a vacuum. Years of regional paralysis, ideological drift and missed chances in Venezuela helped create the conditions for US armed intervention.
