From Venezuela to Iran: Trump’s New Year shock and a world on edge
Elizabeth Roche 7 min read 10 Jan 2026, 02:23 pm IST
Summary
All those who thought the political uncertainties, headwinds, disruptions of 2025 were behind them, think again. 2026 could just be the most uncertainty ridden year yet
The New Year started with a bang. Three days into 2026 came the extraordinary news that the US had captured Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Actually, not sure captured is the right word here – kidnapped or abducted fits better? Arrested or detained? Or is it an example of extraordinary rendition? Take your pick.
