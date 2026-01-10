From Venezuela to Iran: Trump’s New Year shock and a world on edge

Another theory on why Maduro was taken is that Trump was rattled by Maduro’s plans to use the dollar less and less as the currency for Venezuelan oil sales. Maduro was in fact reportedly happy to be paid in Chinese yuan or the Russian ruble. There was also speculation that Venezuela would join the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) forum, that now includes six new nations, expanding the grouping to 11. Trump instinctively views BRICS as an anti-US, anti-dollar alliance and has previously threatened sanctions on BRICS members. With Maduro gone, those prospects cease to exist.