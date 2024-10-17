Opinion
Ritesh Banglani: Yes, Indian venture capitalists do fund moonshot ideas
Summary
- More than a startup’s technology, its impact reveals the quality of an investment, and venture capital has made truly daring bets in India. As for deep-tech risk appetite, think of how many space-tech startups VCs have funded—that’s literally rocket science.
November 2020. The covid pandemic is raging around the world. In India, where we are confined to our homes in a complete lockdown, two teenagers ask a simple question: Why does it take a full 24 hours to get groceries delivered at home?
