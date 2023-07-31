Venture capitalists find it tough to escape the ‘sunk cost’ fallacy

Prosus has slashed the valuation of Byju’s from $22 billion to $5.1 billion. VCs have cut the valuations of other big startups like Swiggy, Ola and Pharmeasy as well. An April report in Mint had pointed out: “There has been a 40-60% drop," in valuations. So, the revealed preference of VCs where they are marking down the value of their startup investments is a lot different from their public posturing. At the end of the day, we cannot expect VCs to call out a bubble they helped create in the first place.