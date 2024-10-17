Opinion
T.N.Hari:Venture capital is yet to bet big money on high-risk deep-tech startups
T.N. Hari 4 min read 17 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
- VCs have largely stuck to relatively low-risk areas where startups fix immediate well-defined problems, despite falling returns, as the deep tech ecosystem is still in infancy. In time, we can expect VCs to start funding bolder ventures.
Venture capital (VC), by definition, has a higher risk appetite than conventional sources of capital, and many VC enthusiasts would argue that venture investing is a moonshot game.
