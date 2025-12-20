Verghese Kurien and the power of social entrepreneurship

Despite his influence, Kurien lived simply for much of his life in Anand. An avowed atheist, he remained sceptical of personal glorification. When he died on 9 September 2012, dairy farming had become the country’s largest self-sustaining rural industry. Yet the final chapter of his glorious career was a painful one as he was eased out of both the IRMA and the institutions at Anand that had defined his life’s work. The separation was deeply wounding, but he refused to speak about it in public.