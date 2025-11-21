Is very low inflation a problem? Not if we take a wide-angle view of the Indian economy
With inflation unusually low in India, misgivings have arisen in some quarters. It’s true that price stability doesn’t suit everyone. But this must be weighed against its larger economic benefits—which go well beyond the obvious.
Inflation is bad. This is such a ho-hum truth that it often takes dramatic exaggeration to grab attention. Among other things, it has been called an ‘unlegislated tax,’ a ‘savings thief’ and a ‘mugger.’ But why do central banks aim for not just ‘low’ but ‘low and stable’ inflation? Is too slow a rise in the cost of living equally bad?