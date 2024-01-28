Vexed: The future of friendships in the age of opinions

She was in Ayodhya last week. The fervour of the new temple there has not consumed her, but she saw on social media some of her friends, with whom she may have shared broccoli and other liberal greens, posting their joy. It is a type of joy that inevitably has the quality of glee, and she has begun to wonder what it is that she loves about those friends, and whether she can still love them now that she knows there is something of the mainstream in them. She wonders how to stay true to friends when you cannot argue with them about their deepest beliefs. Thus she enters a confusion of our times.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial