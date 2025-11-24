The dramatic rise of AI-aided ‘vibe coding’ could reshape India’s software development industry
AI is enabling an intuitive approach to software programming called 'vibe coding.’ It lets even novices who know little about coding build workable prototypes at speed. How India’s software industry adapts to this could determine its future.
New jargon emerges regularly in the world of software development. Most terms vanish quickly, but ever so often, a term bubbles up from the cultural stew and goes mainstream—not because it introduces a breakthrough technology, but because it captures a shift in how people think about software development.