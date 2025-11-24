Imagine a chartered accountant launching a platform to help small businesses with GST compliance. She has no coding experience but is comfortable with spreadsheets and knows the workflow inside out. Using a no-code builder, she assembles forms to capture invoices, sets up rules for tax calculations and plugs in a document generator to produce GST returns. Whenever she gets stuck, she turns to an AI assistant: “How do I calculate CGST and SGST on a reverse charge transaction?" The AI responds with a formula, which she plugs in–and it works.