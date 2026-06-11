Vijay, Zelensky and Macron: what their political appeal has in common for young voters

The outsider is also seen as ‘self-made’ in the sense that he has been successful in some field other than politics (such as business, law or entertainment) and has name recognition from that success. This quality of being self-made, true or not, is relentlessly burnished by the outsider. With skilful media management, it adds a mythic quality to the political contest, like David against Goliath. People can colour in whatever virtues they desire on a blank canvas.