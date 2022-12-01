Vikram Kirloskar’s death casts shadow over future of Toyota partnership4 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 06:17 PM IST
- The space ceded to the junior Indian partner by the Japanese company is in sharp contrast to other attempted tie-ups in India.
The unexpected passing of Vikram Kirloskar has cast a shadow over one of the most successful partnerships in India’s booming but turbulent auto sector — Toyota Kirloskar Motors, the Japanese carmaker’s joint venture in India, which has managed to last over a quarter of a century, thanks mainly to the strong trust that Toyota had in Kirloskar.