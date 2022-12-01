Vikram Kirloskar’s death casts shadow over future of Toyota partnership

Others haven’t been so lucky. Ford, which had an India operation which it wound up in 1953, attempted to re-enter India twice with local partners. The first, in the 1980s to assemble Ford-branded trucks in collaboration with Simpsons (part of the TAFE group) lasted just a couple of years. A second attempt with Mahindras also failed within a few years. And its second try at going solo has also collapsed with Ford exiting the India market, shortly after its US rival General Motors also upped sticks. Meanwhile, Mahindra’s second attempt at an automotive partnership — with Renault —also collapsed, while Peugeot’s alliance with the CK Birla group never got off the ground. Tata, too, had two failed partnerships in India — with VW and Fiat.