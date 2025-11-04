The statecraft of aspiration—Why India loves setting impossible national targets
India’s apparent fixation with grand targets—with AI gains now joining a long scroll—says as much about its system of governance as the scale of its ambitions. They serve a purpose that policy circles are familiar with but onlookers may be puzzled by.
India’s developmental journey over the last decade or so has been marked by an ambitious setting of goals—defined by slogans, timelines, dashboards and often quantified targets. From Digital India to Smart Cities and from Swachh Bharat to Viksit Bharat by 2047, the state has enunciated an expansive vision of transformation, sometimes articulated in terms of bold national targets, such as 100% sanitation coverage, creating 20 million formal jobs, giving every gram panchayat broadband connectivity, doubling farm incomes and making 100 cities ‘smart,’ among others.