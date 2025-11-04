The inimitable Sir Humphrey had once said in the iconic BBC series Yes, Prime Minister that the purpose of minutes is not to record decisions; it is to protect people. One is tempted to adapt this droll observation to assert that the purpose of targets is not to achieve results; it is to protect the state from inertia, criticism and perhaps from itself. And this is not just spin; there is a method in that targets serve a purpose far beyond technocratic planning. They are instruments of state aspiration that reach far and wide.