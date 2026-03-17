India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision requires a massive expansion of infrastructure and manufacturing, highlighted by the $1.3 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline. However, achieving this alongside India’s net-zero 2070 target poses a financing challenge: investment must jump from $14.7 trillion to $22.7 trillion for a full green transition. To remain globally competitive amid tightening carbon border rules, key sectors such as steel and cement must decarbonize rapidly. This double mandate necessitates a specialized transition finance institution.
Viksit Bharat and net-zero as goals demand that India sets up a specialized transition finance institution
SummarySuch an institution could brighten India’s prospects of pursuing Viksit Bharat by 2047 even as it aims for net-zero emissions by 2070. With decarbonization demanding trillions in long-term capital, credit from the regular banking system won’t suffice.
India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision requires a massive expansion of infrastructure and manufacturing, highlighted by the $1.3 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline. However, achieving this alongside India’s net-zero 2070 target poses a financing challenge: investment must jump from $14.7 trillion to $22.7 trillion for a full green transition. To remain globally competitive amid tightening carbon border rules, key sectors such as steel and cement must decarbonize rapidly. This double mandate necessitates a specialized transition finance institution.
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