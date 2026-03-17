Viksit Bharat and net-zero as goals demand that India sets up a specialized transition finance institution

These challenges are compounded by a lack of specialized technical expertise; as highlighted in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2022 discussion paper on Climate Risk and Sustainable Finance, domestic financial institutions lack the data and scenario-analysis capabilities to accurately price climate risk. Also, India’s historical experience with stressed infrastructure assets has entrenched a deep risk aversion vis-a-vis heavy industry. Consequently, commercial lenders prioritize near-term returns over long-term systemic benefits, leading to chronic under-provision of capital.