Opinion
Focus on three pillars to attain the developed economy goal
Summary
- India’s target of raising its gross domestic product (GDP) to $30 trillion for a 'Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 rests on technology advancement, infrastructure development and employment generation. Synergy in these areas will ensure success but the ground for it must be cemented now.
Even as India celebrates 78 years of independence, we stand at the cusp of a transformative era. The vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ is an aspiration to redefine India's global standing.
