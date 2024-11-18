Opinion
Viksit Bharat needs aspirational thinking and coordinated action
Summary
- Four transformations will be key. India must become the world’s next big factory, farming should be modernized, decarbonization needs to quicken and women-led growth must be unleashed. Industry is ready to help on all four.
India’s GDP growth of 8.2% in 2023-24, amid global headwinds and market volatility, is more than just an economic indicator. It represents our nation’s resilience and readiness for transformation.
