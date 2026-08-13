The road to Viksit Bharat runs through a shock-prone world: India needs ‘anti-fragility’ acceleration

India’s Viksit Bharat aspiration of becoming a developed country by 2047 is an apt north star. Achieving this objective would require the Indian economy, currently at almost $4.2 trillion, to grow roughly seven times its size to $30 trillion. That is steep, but lofty goals are meant to stretch institutions and organizations to re-imagine, re-configure and then execute accordingly.
After the 1991 liberalization of India’s economy, its annual real GDP growth has averaged about 6.3%. Even after the 2008 global financial crisis, this rate has stayed about the same. But volatility around this seemingly stable long-term average pace of growth has surged.