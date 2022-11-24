Villages at the periphery and the changing face of backwardness

The main driving factor that has really transformed economic relations, livelihoods and social consciousness in these villages is the circulatory out-migration of most male workers to Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Delhi-Gurgaon. Landlessness is quite high, while there is limited work for hired labour in the villages. MNREGA was a life saver during the pandemic for returning migrants who had returned to their village in hired buses, on cycles or even on foot. However, there is not much appetite for MNREGA now because work availability is uncertain and payments are delayed by two weeks or so. So male workers prefer to migrate to distant labour markets every year where there is assured availability of work, even though their wages are not much higher than in the villages. We met some of those who were home for Dussera/Diwali. They said they could make between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 per month for eight to ten months every year, mainly as construction workers.