Phogat episode: Celebrate her grit but revamp sports administration

What's done is done. Let us celebrate the victories and the sheer talent and grit of our hero, Vinesh Phogat. This should also be the starting point to revamp India’s sports management—reminding administrators that their roles are not for power play, but for a greater national cause.

Vinesh Phogat has been a stalwart of Indian wrestling, a symbol of resilience, determination and excellence. Over the years, she has consistently demonstrated her prowess on the mat, bringing home numerous accolades and making India proud on the global stage.

Her poignant disqualification in the Olympic finals for being overweight by a mere 100gm for her category strikes a chord with every sports enthusiast. But then, the rules are set for a reason—these lines define fairness and must never be crossed.

This incident, while disheartening, underscores a crucial lesson: rules are rules, and they apply universally, irrespective of our aspirations and emotional inclinations.

Just as no one can ask for an Olympic re-run after losing a gold medal by a fraction of a second in the 100-metre sprint (the difference between winners is often 0.005 seconds), every athlete must respect and adhere to the unwavering rules crafted for fair competition.

The global sports stage is immense and athletes do everything in their power to ace the contests. An Olympic medal or victory can be life-changing, opening opportunities and resources that can redefine their careers, as well as the future of their coaches, trainers and extended support staff.

Given the high stakes, athletes dedicate blood, sweat and tears to victory. The support teams must match this intensity, ensuring that every detail is meticulously managed and every rule strictly followed.

The failure of Phogat’s team managers in this instance is both glaring and disappointing. In an age where sporting accessories, data analytics, AI, qualified experts and access to diet and professional coaching are at our disposal, it seems unfathomable that such a critical oversight could occur.

Surely, Team India took Phogat’s weight before she went for the official weigh-in? The equipment to ensure compliance with every requirement is available, and yet, this small yet significant lapse cost an athlete her a chance to win an Olympic gold medal.

Such failures represent a fundamental breach of responsibility towards our athletes, who rely on their support teams to facilitate their success.

India cannot claim ignorance of the rules or argue that a 100-gm difference is tiny enough to warrant an Olympic reprieve. The rules in sports are designed to be strict and fair, ensuring that every competitor has an equal footing. This principle is fundamental to the integrity of international competition.

Globally, impactful sports managers leverage a combination of experts, cutting-edge equipment and rigorous protocols to enable athletes in individual sports to excel, while ensuring compliance with competition rules.

Experts in various fields—such as sports science, nutrition, psychology, and biomechanics—provide invaluable insights and tailored strategies to enhance performance and address the specific needs of each athlete.

Advanced equipment, including precision weight scales, sophisticated training tools and state-of-the-art monitoring devices are employed to track progress, optimize training regimens and ensure adherence to stringent regulations.

Rigorous protocols and systematic approaches, including regular check-ups and meticulous planning are integral to maintaining a high standard of preparation.

The Olympic Games are fiercely competitive. Every athlete, regardless of nationality, competes under the same set of rules. To expect leniency on account of our emotional investment in an athlete’s performance is to misunderstand the very essence of competition. Coaches, managers and officials must ensure that athletes meet every criterion precisely, leaving no room for error.

Support teams accompanying athletes to international competitions are not merely present for ceremonial purposes or to wave the national flag. Their role is to provide critical support, from ensuring rule compliance to addressing logistical and technical needs.

Failure to manage these elements can result in disqualifications, missed opportunities and ultimately the disappointment of athletes who have invested their lives in pursuit of excellence.

Vinesh Phogat's dedication and prowess are undeniable. Her journey, marked by remarkable achievements so far, should inspire a renewed focus on the rigour of preparation required for international contests.

Sports management officials must lead this change, fostering an environment where strict adherence to rules is seen not as a burden but as a pathway to greatness.

Vinesh Phogat’s illustrious career, adorned with victories at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and numerous international tournaments, is a testament to her dedication, perseverance and unparalleled skill. Phogat has not only brought glory to the nation but also become a beacon of inspiration for millions of young Indians.

Her journey from a small village to the global wrestling arena showcases the power of hard work, resilience and determination. As she steps away from the sport, her legacy will inspire future generations to dream big, work hard and pursue excellence, embodying the true spirit of a sports star.