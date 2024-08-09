Phogat episode: Celebrate her grit but revamp sports administration
Summary
- Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic disqualification is disheartening, but then rules are rules. While we must celebrate her effort, it’s time to overhaul India’s sports administration so that such failures aren’t repeated and our sports heroes aren’t denied glory.
What's done is done. Let us celebrate the victories and the sheer talent and grit of our hero, Vinesh Phogat. This should also be the starting point to revamp India’s sports management—reminding administrators that their roles are not for power play, but for a greater national cause.