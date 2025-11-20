TCA Anant: A viral customs spat shows the confusion caused by an outdated product classification system
Online outrage over a ‘misdeclared’ massager may have seemed like another case of Indian red tape, but the real story lies in a creaky global codebook that can’t keep pace with modern products. Don’t blame officialdom for grey zones in the Harmonized System. It badly needs to be revised.
It began, as these things now often do, on social media, when a post went viral alleging arbitrariness and corruption in Chennai Customs. The controversy centred around a shipment of personal massagers with rechargeable batteries, which were detained over a purported misdeclaration on their import. Within hours, hashtags accused the authorities of “harassing businesses" and “confusing tax codes."