The good, the bad and the ugly of the IPL phenomenon

A main reason why the IPL has remained exciting in sporting terms is that literally any team can win in a given year. This is enabled by a ‘mega auction’ every three years, during which all but four players per team have to be released. Each team is required to have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25. Each team can only have a maximum of eight international players. So, the mega auction releases somewhere between 150 and 200 players into the fray. In the intervening years, auctions are held for new players, for international players who elect not to return, and for a few who are released.