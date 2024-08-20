Opinion
Open Network courts can enable vast judicial process reforms
Summary
- Kerala’s Open Network courts have processes designed on the principle of taking the courts to the people, and not the other way round. Judicial workflows have been reimagined for the ease of litigants, lawyers, judges and court staff.
Last week, I had the privilege of attending the launch of ON Courts (Open Networked Courts) in Kerala, possibly the most creative re-imagining of the justice delivery system attempted in the country to date.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more