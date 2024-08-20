Open Network courts can enable vast judicial process reforms

The animating philosophy behind this re-design is the notion that litigants should not have to re-orient their lives around how the justice system operates: they should not have to wait long hours for their hearings only to be subject to last minute re-scheduling requests, or to have to go to designated physical locations to file their documents and pay their fees, or follow processes so arcane that no-one remembers why they exist in the first place. Instead of making people to come to the courts, we should take the courts to the people.