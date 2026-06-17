Virtual digital assets: it’s time for India to get its regulatory act together—investors need protection

India’s virtual digital assets (VDA) ecosystem is expanding at a remarkable pace. According to Chainalysis, India ranked first globally in grassroots cryptocurrency adoption for the third consecutive year in 2025, with over 100 million users. Yet, the country’s legislative and regulatory response has been cautious.
India has constructed two pillars for VDA oversight: (i) a tax regime (1% TDS and a flat 30% tax on gains); and (ii) an anti-money laundering (AML) framework, carried out through know your customer (KYC) norms, other client due diligence protocols, transaction monitoring and reporting, etc.
But the country has not enacted a substantive regulatory framework to address, inter alia, investor protection, grievance redressal or platform governance.
Fraud, retail harm and the emergence of ad hoc enforcement: The risks of a regulatory vacuum are not theoretical. In July 2024, a large VDA player suffered a security breach resulting in the loss of about $230 million in digital assets, leaving a large population of retail users unable to access their funds.