Virtual digital assets: it’s time for India to get its regulatory act together—investors need protection

India’s virtual digital assets (VDA) ecosystem is expanding at a remarkable pace. According to Chainalysis, India ranked first globally in grassroots cryptocurrency adoption for the third consecutive year in 2025, with over 100 million users. Yet, the country’s legislative and regulatory response has been cautious.
India’s virtual digital assets (VDA) ecosystem is expanding at a remarkable pace. According to Chainalysis, India ranked first globally in grassroots cryptocurrency adoption for the third consecutive year in 2025, with over 100 million users. Yet, the country’s legislative and regulatory response has been cautious.
India has constructed two pillars for VDA oversight: (i) a tax regime (1% TDS and a flat 30% tax on gains); and (ii) an anti-money laundering (AML) framework, carried out through know your customer (KYC) norms, other client due diligence protocols, transaction monitoring and reporting, etc.
India has constructed two pillars for VDA oversight: (i) a tax regime (1% TDS and a flat 30% tax on gains); and (ii) an anti-money laundering (AML) framework, carried out through know your customer (KYC) norms, other client due diligence protocols, transaction monitoring and reporting, etc.
But the country has not enacted a substantive regulatory framework to address, inter alia, investor protection, grievance redressal or platform governance.
Fraud, retail harm and the emergence of ad hoc enforcement: The risks of a regulatory vacuum are not theoretical. In July 2024, a large VDA player suffered a security breach resulting in the loss of about $230 million in digital assets, leaving a large population of retail users unable to access their funds.
The affected users found themselves without a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism; they had to resort to contractual remedies, navigate foreign insolvency proceedings and seek help from consumer forums with no specialized jurisdiction.
In early 2026, a senior executive associated with another VDA player was briefly taken into custody over allegations of false investment return promises, though subsequent reports suggest a case of impersonation by unauthorized individuals.
Both episodes underscore the same structural vulnerability: retail users bearing the consequences of platform failures and third-party fraud in the absence of any statutory investor protection framework. Yet, what has emerged in place of legislation is a functional but ad hoc enforcement architecture.
Offshore enforcement, penalty frameworks and judicial boundaries: The most visible component of this architecture is a campaign by Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) against offshore virtual digital asset service providers (VDASPs).
In December 2023, show-cause notices were issued to nine VDA exchanges. Notices issued to 25 offshore exchanges in October 2025 for non-compliance with the AML framework and a Lok Sabha reply on 30 March this year confirmed that URLs and applications of various offshore VDASPs have been taken down so far, pending registration with FIU-IND.
Monetary penalties in the past have varied by the duration of non-compliance, volume of unreported transactions and responsiveness to enforcement requests. In February 2026, the Delhi high court declined writ jurisdiction against a private cryptocurrency exchange, clarifying that the absence of a bespoke regulatory regime cannot be remedied through constitutional writ jurisdiction.
It’s time for industry-led investor protection: As the VDA ecosystem matures, Indian investors need protective mechanisms. The immediate priority is the implementation of a ‘travel rule’ that ensures originator and beneficiary information accompanies every qualifying VDA transfer.
Equally critical is the integration of blockchain analytics tools capable of tracing transaction flows, flagging high-risk wallets and identifying exposure to sanctioned entities. These tools generate the intelligence that underpins effective reporting, and, as FIU-IND’s annual report shows, directly support law enforcement outcomes.
Documentation for users is the third pillar: terms and conditions must clearly disclose risks, liability limitations, dispute resolution mechanisms and the regulatory status. Grievance redressal mechanisms, including designated compliance officers and escalation timelines, should be implemented as industry standard. VDASPs should also establish clear authority frameworks governing communications with retail users and actively monitor impersonation activity.
From industry practice to regulatory endorsement: The strategic objective is not merely compliance, but building a body of practice that is robust enough for regulators to formally adopt. Industry-government collaboration presents an opportunity to develop model codes of conduct, standardized monitoring protocols and grievance redressal templates.
Broader regulatory and parliamentary interest suggests that legislative action may be approaching. When this window opens, platforms that demonstrate travel-rule compliance, effective transaction monitoring, transparent user documentation and functional grievance redressal will be best placed to shape the regulatory framework that emerges.
The objective of investor protection, with fraud minimization as its focus, must be at the core of India’s VDA policy. Retail investors should not be left without remedies. The government should aim to standardize VDA rule enforcement by clearly defining the legal status of digital assets, introduce an ombudsman-like scheme, ensure the proper application of obligations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002, and strengthen coordination between FIU-IND and enforcement bodies.
At the same time, investor awareness and balanced taxation must be prioritized while fostering innovation. Such a dual approach of robust enforcement backed by an ecosystem-supportive policy would safeguard financial integrity and position India as a globally credible VDA regulator.
The authors are, respectively, partner, and principal associate, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.