Virtual power plants could help lead our energy transition
Summary
- Let technology bridge India’s gaps between variable energy demand and intermittent clean supply. Network software can do exactly what we need.
While I am not knowledgeable enough to opine on all the various complexities of climate change, I have on occasion reflected in this column on the role that technology can play in easing our transition to renewables. I have often commented on how we might need to make fundamental changes in the way our energy infrastructure is designed.