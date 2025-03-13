Opinion
The ‘virtue economy is dead’: Long live shareholder capitalism
Summary
- In the Trump era, the 2019 US Business Round Table departure from maximizing shareholder value is looking like a bad bet. Shareholder primacy is back. As for a society’s values, these are for public policy to take care of, not CEOs.
The virtue economy has completely burst [in the US]. Many companies are cutting their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, environmental, social and government (ESG) funding in the US has fallen, and companies are being quieter about politics.
