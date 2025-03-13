The ‘virtue economy is dead’: Long live shareholder capitalism

By 2025, that turned out the be a bad bet. It took a few years for America Inc to realize that Milton Friedman was right: It is better for society, the economy and a company’s bottom line for it to just focus on profits. This is not to say that advocates for the virtue economy did not have noble motives; it was a sincere effort to make the world a fairer, safer and cleaner place. The problem is that the ‘stakeholder capitalism’ model pits equally deserving (if that’s the right word) groups against each other.