Vishwakarma scheme for artisans can be a game changer but with a few tweaks
Summary
- To be a true game changer, apart from financial assistance, the scheme should be dovetailed with skill development programmes. Sector skills councils should work on training and skill standards and testing and certification of traditional apprentices
The Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on 15 August and rubber-stamped by the Union cabinet a day later, arguably marks a watershed in the development of India’s vast, almost entirely unorganized and hugely underserved traditional skills and crafts sector.