Vishwakarma scheme for artisans can be a game changer but with a few tweaks

But the politics of the scheme are irrelevant to the actual benefits of the scheme, and indeed, irrelevant to the pressing need for such assistance. Available data on the crafts landscape is outdated. The last census of crafts was carried out during the Seventh Plan period, which ended in 2012. According to that, there were more than 68.8 lakh craftspersons in the country, with women (56.13%) and socially and economically disadvantaged sections like SC, ST and OBC (which together make up more than 72%) accounting for a majority of the pool. So from both a gender justice and social justice perspective, the scheme cannot be faulted for its intended target audience.