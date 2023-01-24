Vistara’s first-ever profit a bullish sign for Tata and Indian aviation industry4 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 04:49 PM IST
- Vistara’s profits, if they sustain over the coming quarters, will strengthen the group’s ability to raise funds for the expansion of the airline business
Exactly eight years after Vistara took to the skies, the Tata group airline has posted its first-ever quarterly profit. For context, India’s market leader, Indigo, turned profitable three years after it started operations in 2006, which underscores the struggle it has been for the airline sector over the last five years as an economic slowdown was followed by the pandemic beginning in 2020.
