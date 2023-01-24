Vistara’s first-ever profit a bullish sign for Tata and Indian aviation industry

For the Tata group, the profits, no matter how slim, are an important landmark since they have come when, along with its joint venture partner Singapore Airlines, it is kicking off a complex merger between Air India and Vistara. Besides the obvious feel-good of having cracked one part of the giant jigsaw puzzle, there are also concrete financial benefits that will accrue. The group plans to invest ₹20,000 crore in the merged entity over the next two years to modernize its fleet by inducting new aircraft. Simultaneous commitments of billions of dollars in other equally capital-intensive businesses like semiconductors and green energy ensure that internal accruals will not be enough. Vistara’s profits, therefore, if they sustain over the coming quarters, will strengthen the group’s ability to raise funds for the expansion of the airline business since lenders as well as those likely to bring in equity, will now have a stronger balance sheet to look at than Air India’s loss-ridden one.