Vivek Kaul: Is capital gains tax to blame for the exodus of foreign investors?
Summary
- As the stock market wilts amid FII outflows, it’s being offered as an explanation by those who manage other people’s money to justify past narratives gone wrong. As an argument, though, it’s hollow.
In the Hindi cinema of yore, villains were a very important part of the story. But they never had a backstory. No explanation was offered on why they became villains in the first place. If such an explanation had been offered, the movies of that era would have felt far more coherent and complete. While Hindi cinema got away with this lack of coherence, the stock market can’t.