Vivek Kaul: The ‘fallacy of composition’ has left equity fund investors reeling
Summary
- The systematic investment plans (SIP) of mutual funds offer a path to stock ownership that’s good for individuals. Collectively, however, surging inflows had the bad effect of causing stock-price inflation in India.
Economist John Maynard Keynes came up with the concept of ‘the paradox of thrift.’ It’s an excellent example of the fallacy of composition, where the whole differs from the sum of its parts—a situation where what’s good at an individual level may not be so at a systemic macro level.