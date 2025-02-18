Vivek Kaul: Will the government run out of luck with its securities transaction tax mop-up?
Summary
- A big spike in trading after the covid pandemic had sent STT collections zooming, but market conditions have changed now. Can the Centre really hope to get ₹78,000 crore in 2025-26?
In 2018-19, the year before the covid pandemic broke out, the securities transaction tax (STT) earned by the Union government was ₹11,528 crore. In 2024-25, the government hopes to earn ₹55,000 crore through it. The budget estimate for 2025-26 is ₹78,000 crore.