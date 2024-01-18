Vivek Ramaswamy’s best shot at power is as Trump’s campaign partner
Summary
- His outlandish tactics may have led him out of the US presidential race more than racial rejection.
An absurdist scenario has played out for months in the bizarrely binary racial politics of the US, with one Indian-American identifying as “Black" in the vice-president’s office (Kamala Harris generally downplays her mother’s Tamil heritage) and another passing for “White" (Nikki Haley’s parents are Punjabi Sikhs) in her quest for the Republican party’s presidential nomination in a field of candidates that included Vivek Ramaswamy, the only undisguised Indian-American among the three, till he withdrew from the race this week. This mercurial 38-year-old entrepreneur splashed $17 million of his own money to garner only about 8,000 votes in Monday’s Iowa caucuses, a moment of truth that led him to drop out in support of Donald Trump, with the controversial ex-president hinting of a relationship: “It’s an honour to have his endorsement. He’s gonna be working with us... for a long time."